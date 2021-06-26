Watch: Tacko Fall Going Viral After Showing Off His Soccer Skills

Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall once again found minutes hard to come by in the 2020-21 season. But did he miss his calling as a professional soccer player?

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 7-foot-5 center posted a video of himself kicking around a soccer ball at a local field. After a few quality dribbles, he capped it off with a nice-looking goal against a flat-footed goalkeeper.

Fall, who is a big Liverpool fan, gave a shoutout to Reds stars Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, offering his services as a striker if they ever need one. “Yoo @virgilvandijk @sadiomaneofficiel, If you guys need an other striker this summer lmk,” Fall wrote.

It’s an offer that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp might at least consider. Klopp joked that Fall would make a good striker during a 2019 meeting with the Celtics center.

The tallest players in professional soccer are usually goalkeepers though. But few if any goalkeepers have ever played at a height of over seven feet. Danish goalkeeper Simon Bloch Jørgensen is believed to be the tallest in history, standing at 6-foot-10.5.

But Tacko Fall is probably not going to find much trouble keeping his professional basketball dreams alive. His development with the Boston Celtics has been slow, but he got significantly more time on the court this year than his rookie year.

Nevertheless, if Fall could learn the skills and train for soccer, who’s to say he can’t do it?

What position do you think Tacko Fall could play in soccer?