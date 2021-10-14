The Celtics Are Reportedly Suspending Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart won’t be available to play in the Boston Celtics’ preseason finale on Friday.

The Celtics have suspended Smart for Friday’s preseason game, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Smart reportedly breached team rules.

“The Celtics will suspend guard Marcus Smart for Friday’s preseason game vs. Miami due to breaching team rule, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania reported via Twitter. “Smart and Celtics have discussed the matter, resolved it and he was with the team on road trip in Orlando and now Miami.” At least it’s not an in-season suspension. Smart won’t worry too much about a preseason suspension. The Celtics will suspend guard Marcus Smart for Friday's preseason game vs. Miami due to breaching team rule, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Smart and Celtics have discussed the matter, resolved it and he was with the team on road trip in Orlando and now Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2021

It’s unlike Marcus Smart would have played much in Friday’s preseason finale. At this point, the Celtics are just hoping to have their main core intact in time for the 2021-22 season.

Smart didn’t play during the Celtics-Magic game on Wednesday. Neither did Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford. Both Brown and Horford were out because of COVID-19.

The good news is Smart’s suspension won’t linger into the start of the regular season. His suspension will end following the Celtics-Heat preseason game on Friday.

Believe it or not, the NBA’s 2021-22 regular season is just days away from commencing. The season will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The Celtics, meanwhile, will kick things off on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against the New York Knicks.

As long as Boston’s starting lineup is healthy and ready to go, the Celtics will be one of the toughest outs in the NBA.