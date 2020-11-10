A legendary member of the Boston Celtics organization has passed away at the age of 86, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Tommy Heinsohn, a former Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster, has died, according to a report by the Boston Globe.

Tom Heinsohn, the Celtics’ accomplished and animated renaissance man who was involved in all 17 of the franchise’s National Basketball Association titles as a player, coach, and commentator, has died, according to multiple people affiliated with the NBA. He was 86.

Heinsohn is one of the most-beloved figures in Boston Celtics history.

The New Jersey native played for the Celtics from 1956-65 and coached the team from 1969-78. He was later a broadcaster for the franchise.

Heinsohn, a 6-foot-7 forward, was an eight-time NBA champion as a player and a two-time NBA champion as a coach. He made six All-Star games and was the Rookie of the Year out of Holy Cross in 1957. The Hall of Famer has one of the most-accomplished careers in league history.

Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn has died, according to multiple league sources. https://t.co/F3RTXJvMQK — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 10, 2020

Tributes for the legendary NBA figure are pouring in from across the sports world. It’s clear he was loved and adored by many.

Tommy Heinsohn is a part of my childhood, watching the Finals on CBS in the 80’s followed by decades of Celtics games. I still can’t believe I got to sit next to him in studio and talk basketball.

RIP — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) November 10, 2020

Absolutely gutted to hear that Tommy Heinsohn passed away today. No one in NBA history may be linked to a franchise more than Heinsohn. He was involved with the Celtics since 1956. RIP to a true NBA legend. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 10, 2020

This is one of my favorite Tommy Heinsohn moments, hilarious when Smart drills the 3. Another that sticks out is from a loss to the Spurs a few years ago, “‘Mawcus’ should’ve made that pass about two weeks ago.” Legendary player, coach and broadcaster. pic.twitter.com/3q2ZSxl76B — Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) November 10, 2020

A legend has passed away today. Celtics announcer Tommy Heinsohn. A hall of fame player, coach and tv announcer. One of the more special people I’ve ever met in my life. A voice I listened to for my entire life watching Celtics games. This one hurts.. RIP Tommy… pic.twitter.com/PjkLN3Jtya — Boston Fanatics (@BostonFanatics1) November 10, 2020

Tommy Heinsohn is a Celtics legend and a true basketball lifer. Just a tremendous person. He’ll be greatly missed. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) November 10, 2020

Our thoughts are with Tommy’s friends and family members.

May he rest in peace.