Boston Celtics Legend Has Reportedly Died At 86

A general view of the Boston Celtics arena.BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 14: A general view before a game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on October 16, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

A legendary member of the Boston Celtics organization has passed away at the age of 86, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Tommy Heinsohn, a former Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster, has died, according to a report by the Boston Globe.

Tom Heinsohn, the Celtics’ accomplished and animated renaissance man who was involved in all 17 of the franchise’s National Basketball Association titles as a player, coach, and commentator, has died, according to multiple people affiliated with the NBA. He was 86.

Heinsohn is one of the most-beloved figures in Boston Celtics history.

The New Jersey native played for the Celtics from 1956-65 and coached the team from 1969-78. He was later a broadcaster for the franchise.

Heinsohn, a 6-foot-7 forward, was an eight-time NBA champion as a player and a two-time NBA champion as a coach. He made six All-Star games and was the Rookie of the Year out of Holy Cross in 1957. The Hall of Famer has one of the most-accomplished careers in league history.

Tributes for the legendary NBA figure are pouring in from across the sports world. It’s clear he was loved and adored by many.

Our thoughts are with Tommy’s friends and family members.

May he rest in peace.


