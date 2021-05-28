Celtics’ Tristan Thompson Has Clear Message After Rash Of Fan Incidents

The NBA playoffs have seen a deeply unfortunate series of incidents involving fans using abusive behavior towards players on the court. After incidents involving fans of the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson made it very clear where he stands.

During a recent game at Madison Square Garden between the Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, a New York fan spat at star guard Trae Young. The incident came shortly after Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn thrown at him by 76ers fans.

“I dare m*****f*****s to spit on me,” Thompson said during a press conference. “I’ll follow you right to your house.”

No one wants to see any more incidents with fans crossing the line with players during this postseason. Tristan Thompson made it very clear, in extremely NSFW fashion, that he won’t stand for it.

Tristan Thompson in reference to the Trae Young incident at MSG: pic.twitter.com/uOxnKR2ZGU — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) May 28, 2021

There have been concerns that things could get chippy between Boston Celtics fans and the Brooklyn Nets, as that series heads up to Boston with the Nets up 2-0. Kyrie Irving, a former Celtic, is not the most popular figure with that fan base, after leaving for Brooklyn. This week, he said that he hopes that there won’t be any racist incidents coming from the Boston crowd during the series, something that his opponent Marcus Smart has echoed.

Unfortunately, we’ve seen instances of that in the postseason as well, with fans at the Utah Jazz’s early games against the Memphis Grizzlies making both racist and sexist comments to the families of Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.

Tee Morant says on the show Jazz fans were also heckling Dillon Brooks family, calling them "half-breeds." — John Martin (@JohnMartin929) May 28, 2021

The Knicks, Sixers, and three Jazz fans involved in these incidents were kicked out of the respective games and have been banned from returning for future games. Hopefully that is the extent of the issues this postseason, because otherwise it has been a joy to see full and nearly-full arenas for the biggest basketball games of the year.

