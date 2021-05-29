Tristan Thompson Reveals His Challenge To Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum‘s heroic 50-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets Friday night propelled the Celtics to a pivotal Game 3 win. Boston teammate Tristan Thompson wants to see him do it again on Sunday.

Tatum has been a force to be reckoned with this postseason. The Nets couldn’t contain him Friday night, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn breezed to a 2-0 series lead earlier this week. The Nets’ big three looked like the championship trio we expected from the start. But the Celtics finally got enough stops on Friday night, in addition to Tatum’s big-time 50-point performance.

Boston’s going to need more big-time performances from Tatum in coming days. Thompson challenged the young star to drop another 50 points on Sunday.

“I told JT great players run it back two nights in a row,” Thompson said, per NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner. “The greats know when certain situations are on the line, and it’s time to step up the performance. JT knows that.”

If there’s any player capable of scoring 50 points in back-to-back playoff games, it’s Jayson Tatum.

The former Duke star has become a lethal offensive player. Even Kevin Durant couldn’t keep up with the lanky Tatum, who seems to have taken his game to the next level this season.

Tatum and the Celtics will try and even the series against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in Game 4.