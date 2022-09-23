Troubling New Details Emerge After Ime Udoka Suspension

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday night that head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the 2022-23 season. This is due to an intimate relationship he had with a female member of the team's staff.

At first, it was reported that Udoka's relationship with the staff member was consensual. The latest report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, however, makes it seem like that was not the case.

"Some members of the Celtics organization first became aware of the relationship in July, sources said. At that time, team leadership was led to believe by both parties that the relationship was consensual," Charania wrote. "But sources said that the woman was recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her - leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews."

Udoka has issued an apology for his actions.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka said, via ESPN. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

The Celtics have named Joe Mazzulla their interim head coach for this upcoming season.