Video Of 7’6 Tacko Fall Hitting A Golf Ball Is Hilarious

Tacko Fall takes the ball up the floor.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Tacko Fall #55 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 113-87. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Watching 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall play basketball is always a unique and fun experience. Watching Tacko Fall do pretty much anything is enjoyable.

Thanks to Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba, we now have video of Fall playing golf. The two seven-footers hit the links down in the NBA bubble recently.

Incredibly, Fall is…not that bad. His size and length make hitting a golf ball tricky to begin with, plus we’re guessing he’s likely a novice on the course based on Bamba’s reactions in the video below.

With that being said, the Boston Celtics rookie center makes pretty solid contact.

Again, due to his height and the length of his arms, there’s a lot of moving parts to Fall’s golf swing. It would be tough for him to hit the ball consistently, but then again, that’s true for most non-professional golfers.

One thing is for sure though: when Fall makes contact, there’s potential for the ball to go a long way. If he worked at the game, he’d likely be able to drive a tremendous distance on occasion.

We’re all about more Tacko Fall golf content, so hopefully he’ll be back on the course soon.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.