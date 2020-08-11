Video Of 7’6 Tacko Fall Hitting A Golf Ball Is Hilarious

Watching 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall play basketball is always a unique and fun experience. Watching Tacko Fall do pretty much anything is enjoyable.

Thanks to Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba, we now have video of Fall playing golf. The two seven-footers hit the links down in the NBA bubble recently.

Incredibly, Fall is…not that bad. His size and length make hitting a golf ball tricky to begin with, plus we’re guessing he’s likely a novice on the course based on Bamba’s reactions in the video below.

With that being said, the Boston Celtics rookie center makes pretty solid contact.

Is there anything Tacko Fall can't do 😂 (via @TheRealMoBamba)pic.twitter.com/yugP2Am3vV — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) August 11, 2020

Again, due to his height and the length of his arms, there’s a lot of moving parts to Fall’s golf swing. It would be tough for him to hit the ball consistently, but then again, that’s true for most non-professional golfers.

One thing is for sure though: when Fall makes contact, there’s potential for the ball to go a long way. If he worked at the game, he’d likely be able to drive a tremendous distance on occasion.

We’re all about more Tacko Fall golf content, so hopefully he’ll be back on the course soon.