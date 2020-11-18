Warriors, Celtics Reportedly Discussed Notable Trade Idea

We’ve already witnessed a plethora of NBA trades go down over the past few days, including a deal that sent Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns. It turns out a trade between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors almost went down as well before the NBA Draft.

According to the Action Network, the Celtics and Warriors discussed a deal that would involve Marcus Smart and the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Smart would be an interesting addition to Golden State’s roster, but it’s unclear if he’s worth the No. 2 overall pick. Last season, the Oklahoma State product averaged 12.9 points and 4.8 assists per game.

The Action Network believes that Boston has interest in Memphis center James Wiseman. He’s expected to come off the draft board very early.

Boston has been linked in multiple trade rumors this offseason. Earlier this week, the Celtics offered Gordon Hayward and a trio of first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday. The All-Star guard was ultimately shipped to the Milwaukee Bucks instead.

The Celtics have been knocking on the door of an NBA Finals appearance, but they’ve been unable to get over the hump.

We’ll see if Boston makes a splash this offseason either in free agency or via trade.