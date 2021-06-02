Why Brad Stevens Is Reportedly Stepping Down As Celtics Coach

After his Boston Celtics were eliminated in the NBA playoffs last night, Brad Stevens stunned the NBA world by stepping down as head coach this morning. But the reason he has for doing so might be equally stunning.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Stevens has reportedly felt “worn down” with coaching. Woj noted the NBA “Bubble” last year as a big factor in the change in attitude.

Per the report, Stevens is now ready to transition to working in the front office instead. He will help lead the search for his successor in Boston.

The announcement comes mere hours after longtime Celtics executive Danny Ainge stepped down as President of Basketball Operations. Given that he was the one to take a chance on Stevens, it’s reasonable that he wants his trusted right-hand man to replace him.

Stevens has been described as worn down with coaching since The Bubble, and welcomed the chance to make the transition to the front office, sources tell ESPN. Stevens will help lead the search for his successor as head coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

Brad Stevens’ resignation ends one of the most successful tenures for a Boston Celtics head coach who never won an NBA title.

In eight seasons in Boston, Stevens led the Celtics to the playoffs seven times. They reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals four times and the Eastern Conference Finals three times.

Overall, Stevens is 354-282 with a .557 winning percentage in the regular season. He’s gone 38-40 in the postseason.

At 44 years of age though, Stevens will still be a viable head coaching candidate for years to come. We probably haven’t seen the last of him coaching on an NBA basketball court.