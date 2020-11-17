Zach Lowe Shares Latest With Gordon Hayward, Celtics

What’s the latest on Gordon Hayward and the Boston Celtics? Well, we’re still not quite sure at the moment.

It’s practically a forgone conclusion the Celtics would like to part ways with Hayward, but that’s not their decision to make just yet. Hayward is still trying to decide on his $34.2 million player option for next season. Hayward and the Celtics are now trying to extend the deadline to decide, per ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

“Gordon Hayward and the Celtics are working to extend the deadline on Hayward to decide on his $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season from today at 5 p.m. to Thursday afternoon, league sources tell ESPN,” Lowe said on Twitter.

It’s highly unlikely Hayward won’t accept his player option, meaning the Celtics are likely looking for a trade. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out over the next 24 hours.

If Gordon Hayward denies his player option, the Celtics couldn’t use his salary on free agents. Best-case scenario for Boston would be for Hayward to pick up his player option which would then allow the Celtics to trade him.

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks both reportedly have interest in Hayward. It’s entirely possible the Celtics wait until Wednesday’s 2020 NBA Draft to trade Hayward.

It sounds like we’ll have to wait a bit longer before we find out what Hayward and the Celtics are going to do ahead of the 2021 season.