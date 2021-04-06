Brandon Marshall’s Wild Rant About The NBA Is Going Viral

Brandon Marshall is trending on social media this Tuesday for a bizarre take he had on NBA contracts. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver unleashed a passionate rant on the latest edition of I Am Athlete.

During a discussion with Channing Crowder and Chad Johnson about NBA contracts, Marshall went on a rant about how not enough basketball players receive guaranteed contracts. He was wrong, of course, but that didn’t stop him from yelling at his co-hosts.

“Not everybody that’s on an NBA roster has a guaranteed contract,” Marshall said. “There’s four guys on an NBA team that got guaranteed contracts, and everybody else can be cut today and don’t got nothing.”

Marshall told Crowder and Johnson that he searched this data up and realized not enough contracts in the NBA are guaranteed. A quick search on the internet would prove he’s wrong, but his argument was entertaining nonetheless.

Here’s the rant from I Am Athlete that’s going viral:

Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams had a short response for Marshall, tweeting “Big wrong my brother.”

There are 10-day contracts and two-way contracts that don’t come with fully guaranteed money, but the majority of NBA players are’t on those deals.

Just listening to Marshall you’d think he’s right because his argument was convincing. That being said, he was a bit off with this take.