Brandon Roy: What The Former Portland Trail Blazers Star Is Up To Now

Brandon Roy may be the biggest “what if” story in NBA history.

Before a slew of injuries ravaged is short professional career, Roy was on pace to become an NBA superstar. When that dream was cut short, the former Portland Trailblazer was forced to blaze a new path.

So where did that path take him?

Now eight years after his NBA career ended in 2013, Roy is stilling hanging around the game that was swept out from underneath him.

But, before we get into where Roy is now — let’s take a look at the journey that got him there.

The Rise

After graduating from Seattle’s Garfield High School back in 2002, Roy elected to stay in state and play for the University of Washington for his college career.

Through four years with the Huskies program, the young hooper slowly rose to college basketball stardom. In his senior year, Roy led the team with 20.2 points per game and earned PAC-12 Player of the Year honors. As an upperclassman, the Washington basketball legend led the Huskies to two straight Sweet 16 appearances in 2005-06.

With his stellar collegiate career, Roy garnered plenty of attention from NBA scouts. The rising star was selected No. 6 overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves before being included in a draft-night trade with the Trail Blazers.

From there, his stock only rose higher. In his first NBA season, Roy averaged 16.8 points and 35.4 minutes per game. These incredible debut stats were enough to earn the Portland star a 2007 Rookie of the Year award through just 57 games (second least in ROTY history). Unfortunately, the injury bug hit early. Roy was forced to miss 20 games during his first NBA year with an impingement in his left heel.

Through his second season in 2008-09, the shooting guard saw his play improve enough to earn his first All Star appearance. Roy suffered an ankle sprain in the final game before the All-Star break but was still able to participate in the weekend’s events. With his level of play affected over the next few weeks after the break, many wondered if he should’ve sat out of the All Star festivities.

Roy started off his next season with yet another injury issue. After undergoing a procedure to removed a piece of cartilage from his left knee, the 6-foot-6 guard missed the first few weeks of the 2008-09 season. Upon his return though, Roy enjoyed the best season of his NBA career — averaging a career-high 22.6 ppg through a career-high 78 games and notching a second All Star selection.

Brandon Roy hit the dame shot before dame pic.twitter.com/PYGLVTuuMx — Will🦅 (@simmons_szn) August 15, 2020

This year was also Roy’s first playoff season. In a 4-2 series loss to the Houston Rockets, the elite scoring talent averaged a staggering 26.7 ppg — including a 42-point game in a Game 2 win.

The Fall

The end of the 2009-10 season was where things really started going downhill for the three-time All Star.

After notching yet another 20+ scoring year in his fourth NBA campaign, Roy suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee during the closing weeks of the season. The Blazers’ scoring leader was able to return four Game 4 of a first-round series with the Phoenix Suns — but it was too little too late. With Roy averaging just 9.7 points though three game, Portland fell in six games yet again.

From then on, the nagging knee issues proved to be too much for Roy.

In 2010-11, his scoring production dropped to nearly half what he’d put up the prior two seasons (12.2 ppg). In January of 2011, the injury-prone guard underwent arthroscopic surgery on both knees. While he was able to return as a bench player in February, his unique talents were never quite the same.

Playing in just 47 contests and averaging about 27 minutes per game, the superstar potential possessed by Brandon Roy had finally been stifled.

During the next year’s 2011 NBA lockout, Roy announced his retirement from the league. The guard attributed the decision cartilage degeneration in both knees, saying his repeated injuries were starting to cause bone-on-bone collision.

“This is a very difficult and painful day,” Roy said in an official Trail Blazers’ statement. “I love the game, I love the Portland Trail Blazers and I love our fans, but after consulting with my doctors, I will seek a determination that I’ve suffered a career ending injury, pursuant to the rules of the collective bargaining agreement.”

Roy attempted an NBA comeback in 2012-13, signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves team that drafted him in 2006. The return was short lived. After just five games with the team, the guard required yet another season-ending knee surgery.

Where Is Brandon Roy Now?

In 2016, the three-time All Star was hired as the head coach of Nathan Hale High School in his hometown of Seattle.

Just like he did when he burst onto the NBA scene in 2006, Roy had an immediate impact as a coach in his first few seasons. The former rookie of the year was awarded the 2017 Naismith National High School Coach of the Year after leading his squad to an undefeated season that included both state and national titles. Roy’s stacked team featured plenty of elite talent, including now Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

The following year in 2018, Roy took a golden opportunity to coach for his high school alma mater, Garfield. The Seattle homer took over as head coach of the cross-town rival Bulldogs in 2018. In his first season, Roy led his new team to another state championship title behind a nearly flawless 28-1 record. After a one-year hiatus for personal issues in 2018-19, the accomplished young coach returned to claim yet another state championship in 2020.

Had to happen eventually: Brandon Roy suffers first loss as high-school basketball coach as No. 1 Garfield is upset by Seattle Prep in district quarterfinals.https://t.co/591Lqaw7dM pic.twitter.com/1pRkplFf97 — Seattle Times Preps (@seatimespreps) February 14, 2018

Now five years into his high school coaching career, Roy (36 years of age) is perfect in state championship games with a 3-0 record.

In an interview with NBATV, Roy summed up the love for his new job perfectly:

“I hope I coach long enough to where people don’t remember me as a player.”

"I hope I coach long enough to where people don't remember me as a player." Brandon Roy on his new career as a high school 🏀 coach. pic.twitter.com/tMEub1eM6r — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 22, 2017

As a high school coach, Roy has already reached the peak of his career — something he was never able to do as a player.

Personal Life

Roy has always been a home-town guy, so it’s only fitting that he and his family reside in Seattle.

While his current living situation is unknown, the former NBA star listed his $6.35 million Seattle mansion for sale back in 2019. The 8,000 square foot home was built in 1931, but it’s four bedrooms and eight bathrooms are complete with “luxury surfaces and upgraded systems,” according to realtor.com.

His current net worth is also unclear, but after his NBA career ended in 2013 — Forbes had Roy as the No. 98 highest earning athlete with $16.6 million per year.

Roy lives with his long-time girlfriend turned wife, Tiana Bardwell, and their two children. The pair had both of their kids, Brandon Jr. and Mariah Leilani, before they were married on Sep. 10, 2010 in West Linn, Oregon.

Well after his basketball career had ended and his coaching career began, Roy was the victim of a terrifying shooting in Compton, California on Apr. 29, 2017. The harrowing event took place at a family event outside his grandmothers house. Roy reportedly shielded children from the gunfire, taking multiple bullets to the lower body.

While the injuries were non-life threatening, the events understandably concerned Roy and his family.

“It was crazy to look down at my leg and my sweats had holes in them,” Roy said, per Jayda Evans of the Seattle Times. “I just couldn’t believe I was shot. It’s scary. I thought about my kids the whole time.”

Brandon Roy was shot in the leg while shielding children outside his grandmother’s house, per @sam_amick https://t.co/BHfPrbTg47 pic.twitter.com/OTf8QcUTqV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2017

Now completely recovered, Roy can focus on the job that’s given him the basketball success he deserves.

The story of Brandon Roy is one full of twists and turns — highs and lows — ups and downs. It’s great to see he’s finally found some stability in his post-NBA career.