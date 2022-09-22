Breaking: Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Facing Significant Punishment
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is reportedly facing significant discipline.
According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics head coach is facing serious punishment for a violation of organization rules.
"Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination," Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday night.
It's unclear at this time what kind of organizational guidelines Udoka violated.
Udoka, 45, is coming off an NBA Finals appearance. He led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, where the Eastern Conference champions fell to the Golden State Warriors.
The former Brooklyn Nets assistant coach has been the team's head coach for one season.
More details on Udoka's situation with the Eastern Conference franchise are likely to come soon.