Breaking: Goran Dragic Reportedly Makes Surprising Free Agency Decision
Veteran NBA guard Goran Dragic was predicted by most to land with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency this summer.
However, he's reportedly heading elsewhere.
In a surprising move, Dragic is reportedly signing with the Chicago Bulls.
Jordan Schultz first reported the move.
"The Dragon, a 2018 All-Star, will help bolster an already strong Chicago backcourt," he reports.
The Bulls showed improvements in 2021-22 and will look to build on that success moving forward.
Adding a veteran like Dragic will certainly help.