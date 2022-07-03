Breaking: Goran Dragic Reportedly Makes Surprising Free Agency Decision

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 02: Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on May 02, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Veteran NBA guard Goran Dragic was predicted by most to land with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency this summer.

However, he's reportedly heading elsewhere.

In a surprising move, Dragic is reportedly signing with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan Schultz first reported the move.

"The Dragon, a 2018 All-Star, will help bolster an already strong Chicago backcourt," he reports.

The Bulls showed improvements in 2021-22 and will look to build on that success moving forward.

Adding a veteran like Dragic will certainly help.