Breaking: Heat Reveal Why Jimmy Butler Won't Return Tonight

Jimmy Butler will not return in Game 3.

The Miami Heat announced on Saturday night that their All-Star forward will not return in the second half of Game 3.

Butler, the Heat's best player, is dealing with a knee injury.

"Jimmy Butler will not return to Game 3 with right knee inflammation, the team says," ESPN's Malika Andrews tweeted on Saturday night.

The Heat are leading the Celtics by double digits in the second half, but it will be a tall task to hold onto the lead without Butler.

Miami and Boston are tied, 1-1, in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hopefully the knee injury to Butler is not serious. If it is, it's difficult to envision the Heat staying competitive with the Celtics for the rest of the series.

Stay tuned for updates on Butler and his knee injury.