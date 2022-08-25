Breaking: Injury Diagnosis In For Thunder Rookie Chet Holmgren

PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 17: Chet Holmgren #34 of Gonzaga Bulldogs looks up while taking on the Georgia State Panthers during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at the Moda Center on March 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder's worst fears regarding Chet Holmgren became a reality Thursday morning.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that this year's No. 2 pick will miss the entire 2022-23 season due to a Lisfranc injury. The rookie center suffered the right foot injury while guarding LeBron James in a Pro-Am game over the weekend.

In a statement shared by Wojnarowski, Thunder general manager Sam Presti expressed his disappointment for Holmgren but insisted he "has a long career ahead of him" despite the setback.

"One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus," Presti said. "We expect the same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during this process."



It's a devastating blow for the 20-year-old, who entered the league with immense expectations after averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game as a freshman at Gonzaga. The 7-foot-1, 195-pound big man only amplified those hopes when tallying 23 points and six blocks in an eye-popping Summer League debut.

As Woj also noted, Holmgren isn't the first high NBA pick to miss his entire rookie campaign because of an injury. Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Blake Griffin all recovered after missing their inaugural year.

Hopefully Holmgren can follow that path and return stronger than ever next season.