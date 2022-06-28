Breaking: John Wall Reportedly Makes Free Agent Decision

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets and John Wall have officially agreed to a buyout, according to reports.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Wall's agent Rich Paul and Rockets general manager Rafael Stone will meet tomorrow to iron out the final details of the buyout.

Once that happens, the five-time All-Star point guard will become a free agent. After he hits the open market, Wall will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

As part of the buyout, Wall will reportedly be surrendering more than $6 million off of his $47.4 million salary for 2022-23.

Injuries have wrecked Wall's career the last three seasons. He missed all of 2019-20 after tearing his Achilles and injuring his heel.

After returning to play in 40 games for Houston in 2020-21, Wall sat out all of last season, making more than $44 million in the process.

Soon, he won't be part of the Rockets' organization and will instead attempt to revive his career alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers.

Wall has averaged 19.1 points and 9.1 assists over 613 NBA games. He is a career 43.1% shooter from the field who also owns a 32.3% conversion rate on three-pointers and a career average of 78% from the free-throw line.