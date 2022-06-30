Breaking: Kevin Durant Will Be Traded From The Nets

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kevin Durant's days in Brooklyn appear to be over.

According to multiple reports, the All-NBA forward has requested a trade out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Nets are working with Durant on finding a suitable trade destination for the longtime star.

Durant's decision to request a trade comes just days after Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract with the Eastern Conference franchise.

"Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN," Wojnarowski reports.

Where will KD land?

Teams like the Heat and Knicks have been mentioned for Durant, though at this point, it's all speculation.

Time will tell.