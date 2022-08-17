Breaking: LeBron James Makes Decision On Lakers Future

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LeBron James is sticking around in Los Angeles.

According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers star - a four-time NBA champion - has agreed to a big contract extension.

James' contract has been extended for two more years.

"Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M," he reports.

James is now under contract with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season and could opt in for the 2024-25 season, as well.

The 37-year-old NBA star is coming off a disappointing season team-wise in 2021-22, but the Lakers are hoping to make a deeper playoff run this upcoming winter.