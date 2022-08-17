Breaking: LeBron James Makes Decision On Lakers Future
LeBron James is sticking around in Los Angeles.
According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers star - a four-time NBA champion - has agreed to a big contract extension.
James' contract has been extended for two more years.
"Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M," he reports.
James is now under contract with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season and could opt in for the 2024-25 season, as well.
The 37-year-old NBA star is coming off a disappointing season team-wise in 2021-22, but the Lakers are hoping to make a deeper playoff run this upcoming winter.