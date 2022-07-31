Breaking: Legendary NBA Star Bill Russell Is Dead

CAMBRIDGE, MA - OCTOBER 02: Former Boston Celtic and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell presents the 2013 W.E.B. Du Bois Medal to NBA Commissioner David Stern at a ceremony at Harvard University's Sanders Theatre on October 2, 2013 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images) Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, has died.

The legendary Boston Celtics star big man, who won 11 championships and five league MVP awards, has died at the age of 88.

Russell's official Twitter account announced the sad news on social media on Sunday.

The legendary NBA big man passed away peacefully with his longtime wife by his side, according to the announcement on social media.

Russell, one of the five to 10 greatest players in the history of the game, is one of the most important figures in the game's history.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.