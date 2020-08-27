Breaking: NBA Players Make Decision On Remainder Of Playoffs

The NBA’s players have reportedly made a decision on the remainder of the playoffs. The games will resume at some point, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

NBA players met inside of the bubble on Wednesday night and emotions were high, according to reports. The Lakers and the Clippers reportedly voted to boycott the remainder of the season.

Players met again on Thursday morning and reportedly came to an agreement. The playoffs will resume.

However, the three games scheduled to be played today will not take place. It’s unclear at this time when the postseason will resume.

“Today’s three playoff games will be postponed, source tells ESPN. Discussion underway on when teams will resume play,” Wojnarowski reports.

The Milwaukee Bucks led the way with Wednesday’s boycott. Milwaukee stayed in the locker room instead of playing Orlando in Game 5 of their first round series. The Bucks were reportedly on a phone call with two prominent figures in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting.

Milwaukee then released a team statement outside of the locker room.

“When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.

“We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3,” the Bucks said.

The NBA’s players are trying to spark change and are reportedly pushing for league owners to get more involved. Ultimately, though, the playoffs are going to resume.