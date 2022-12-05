Breaking: Nike Announces Decision On Kyrie Irving

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Nike is no longer endorsing Kyrie Irving.

Irving, who came under fire for sharing an antisemitic documentary on Amazon, is no longer part of the Nike family.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard has one of the best-selling shoes in basketball history, but he's now a free agent.

"Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent," Shams Charania reported on Monday morning.

Irving, who was disciplined for sharing the antisemitic documentary, has said that he is not an antisemitic person.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard has been embroiled in a couple of different controversies over the last year, including his decision to not get vaccinated, resulting in several missed games.

Now, the prominent NBA star has lost his Nike contract.