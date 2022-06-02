Breaking: Nike Founder Phil Knight Trying To Buy NBA Franchise

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 13: Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Nike, attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Nike founder and chairman emeritus Phil Knight has reportedly put in a bid to own the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinsky have combined for a $2 billion-plus offer to purchase the Western Conference franchise.

"Discussions are ongoing with the Paul Allen trust that's overseeing ownership of team," Wojnarowski wrote.

According to Wojnarowski, Knight being part of the ownership group is a good sign for the Blazers' future in Portland.

Knight is a Portland native, and Nike's headquarters are also in Oregon.

Allen, the longtime owner of the Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, passed away in 2018. His sister Jody took over the team and according to the stipulations in Allen's trust, must eventually sell the franchises.

According to a recent report, the Blazers are expected to be put up for auction within the next 6-18 months.