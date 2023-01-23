Breaking: Prominent NBA Analyst Has Been Fired

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: A general view of the game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2013 in New York City. The Spurs defeat the Knicks 120-89. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A prominent NBA analyst has reportedly been fired following harassment allegations, according to a report by the New York Post.

The Post reported on Monday afternoon that radio analyst Brendan Brown has been let go.

"Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of verbal harassment were looked into by the network’s human resources department, The Post has learned.

Brown, who had teamed with Ed Cohen on Knicks radio games heard on ESPN New York’s 98.7 FM, has not been on the air for recent games with Monica McNutt, Alan Hahn, John Wallace, and Wally Sczerbiak among those who have filled in or are scheduled to offer analysis," Andrew Marchand reported.

Brown, who is the son of legendary commentator Hubie Brown, had been with the network for more than 10 years.

MSG released a statement on the decision.

“MSG Networks and Brendan Brown have decided to part company,” an MSG Networks spokesman said. “For the remainder of the season, various personalities, including former Knick John Wallace, will serve as the Knicks radio analyst on the MSG Radio Network on ESPN.”

The Knicks are 25-23 on the season.