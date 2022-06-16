Breaking: Rockets, Mavericks Finalizing Blockbuster Trade

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets are reportedly finalizing a blockbuster trade.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Houston is sending Christian Wood to Dallas.

Charania had more details on the full trade.

"Dallas is acquiring Christian Wood from Houston and sending the No. 26 overall pick to the Rockets, along with multiple players, sources said," he reports.

"The Mavericks are sending Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and the No. 26 pick to the Rockets for Christian Wood."

The Mavericks are coming off a Western Conference Finals trip, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors.

But Dallas is clearly focused on building around Luka Doncic and making a run at the NBA Finals.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to take place a week from tomorrow.