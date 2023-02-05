Breaking: Significant Injury Diagnosis Revealed For Steph Curry

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Stephen Curry appears headed for another lengthy absence.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Golden State Warriors star is expected to miss "multiple weeks" after suffering a left leg injury in Saturday's win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Curry exited in the third quarter after bumping knees with McKinley Wright IV. The 34-year-old limped to the locker room, ending his day with 21 points in 26 minutes.

The team said Curry would undergo an MRI after X-Rays came back negative.

If the reported timeline holds, the Warriors must manage without their superstar again. The reigning NBA Finals MVP missed nearly a month earlier this season with a left shoulder injury.

Despite sitting out 11 straight games, Curry was voted a starter for his ninth All-Star nod. He's averaged 29.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game this season.

At 27-26, Golden State is one of 10 teams separated by no more than four games in the Western Conference standings. Although they're currently seventh, the Warriors are just one game ahead of the 11th-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

Another prolonged injury from Curry could hinder the defending champion's chances of returning to the playoffs.