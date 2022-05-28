Breaking: The Lakers Have Decided On Next Head Coach

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have a new head coach.

According to multiple reports on Friday night, the Lakers are reportedly hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham to be their next head coach.

Los Angeles fired head coach Frank Vogel following the 2021-22 season. Vogel led the Lakers to an NBA championship during the 2019-20 season.

Ham was an assistant coach for the Lakers from 2011-13. He had been with the Bucks since 2018.

The Lakers had been linked to some prominent head coaches, including Sixers head coach Doc Rivers and ex-Blazers head coach Terry Stotts.

However, Los Angeles will go with a first-time NBA head coach in Ham.