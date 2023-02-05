Breaking: The Nets Have Traded Kyrie Irving

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving has been traded.

The Brooklyn Nets have traded their All-Star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports.

Irving is being sent to Dallas, where he will team up with Luka Doncic, on way to a championship pursuit. Spencer Dinwiddie and others are heading back to Brooklyn.

"BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks," Shams Charania reported on Sunday afternoon.

Irving reportedly demanded a trade out of Brooklyn earlier this week, apparently due to contract demands not being met.

The Nets will now move forward without Irving, while the Mavericks have given Doncic another superstar to play with.

Brooklyn's championship hopes have surely taken a major hit, while Dallas will look to push forward in the Western Conference.