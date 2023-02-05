Breaking: The Nets Have Traded Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving has been traded.
The Brooklyn Nets have traded their All-Star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports.
Irving is being sent to Dallas, where he will team up with Luka Doncic, on way to a championship pursuit. Spencer Dinwiddie and others are heading back to Brooklyn.
"BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks," Shams Charania reported on Sunday afternoon.
Irving reportedly demanded a trade out of Brooklyn earlier this week, apparently due to contract demands not being met.
The Nets will now move forward without Irving, while the Mavericks have given Doncic another superstar to play with.
Brooklyn's championship hopes have surely taken a major hit, while Dallas will look to push forward in the Western Conference.