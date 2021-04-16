The latest episode of the ‘Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective’ podcast flew off the rails, as Windhorst found himself in a serious argument with ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Windhorst and Bontemps were arguing about the MVP race, which is a bit complicated this year since stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James have missed time due to injuries.

During their debate, Windhorst claimed that James had a huge lead in the MVP race prior to his ankle injury. Bontemps, however, didn’t agree with that narrative.

“You can make up facts and yell like people on Twitter,” Bontemps told Windhorst. “You just said ‘LeBron had a significant lead.’ That is a lie.”

Those remarks from Bontemps led to an assertive response from Windhorst.

“I don’t give a flying bleep about the total points,” Windhorst replied. “I know you put the total points and that matters to you. The only things that matters to me are first-place votes. How many first-place votes does LeBron have?”

Brian Windhorst gets into a heated debate over LeBron’s MVP chances 😳 (Via The Hoop Collective Podcast | h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/fyFUqRpIzD — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 16, 2021

This heated debate between Bontemps and Windhorst didn’t stop there. It nearly reached the point where Bontemps snapped on his colleague.

“You can make up the damn rules to the poll if you want,” Bontemps said. “Do you want to make the poll in the future? Maybe you should actually listen to people because you are being a jackass.”

It’s unclear if Bontemps and Windhorst settled their dispute behind the scenes.

One thing is certain though: Windhorst is not a fan of MVP polls.