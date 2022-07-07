Brian Windhorst Predicts Where Kyrie Irving Will Play Next

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 10: ESPN Sideline Reporter Brian Windhorst looks on before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 10, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The prediction is in. ESPN's Brian Windhorst has looked into his crystal ball and has a pretty good idea on where Kyrie Irving will be playing next season.

Windhorst is confident Irving wants to play with LeBron James and for the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

Although the logistics are complicated, Windy thinks Irving will be in the purple and gold when all is said and done.

"I doubt Kyrie will be back [with Brooklyn], I think he'll be on the Lakers, but I don't know when it will happen," he said on ESPN's Get Up this Thursday morning.

But there's a few complications that may get in the way.

Windhorst added, "Kyrie Irving absolutely wants to be a Los Angeles Laker. This we know. The Lakers want Kyrie Irving. But making that happen, that's a different story. We don't really get a good feeling there's any team seriously on the market for Kyrie right now beyond the Lakers. It doesn't mean they don't like him or value him, they just don't want to pay a potential price the Nets are asking. This is one of those things where we just have to wait and see."

Kyrie and LeBron reunion tour? Sign us up.

Windhorst, meanwhile, has accurately predicted a number of notable moves in the NBA this offseason. His latest prediction is worth noting.

A Kyrie, LeBron and Anthony Davis trio would be lethal.