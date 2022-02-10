Earlier this week, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reported that the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers were close to a trade.

At the time, he received plenty of flak from fans around the league. Other insiders even suggested that nothing was imminent between the two teams and Windhorst’s report was incorrect.

However, just a few days later, the Nets traded James Harden to the 76ers for Ben Simmons and several other pieces. It’s a moment that 76ers fans have been waiting months for as Simmons is finally gone.

As for Windhorst, the NBA world decided it was time to give him his flowers. After getting the report correct days before anyone else, he was showered with praise.

“Never expected Brian Windhorst to be the trade deadline MVP. Man clowned Woj,” one person said.

Never expected Brian Windhorst to be the trade deadline MVP. Man clowned Woj — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 10, 2022

“Brian Windhorst sleeping well tonight. He knew what he was talking about,” another person said.

Brian Windhorst sleeping well tonight. He knew what he was talking about. pic.twitter.com/u7QqFtsC1N — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) February 10, 2022

Former ESPN star Dan Le Batard tweeted: “Brian Windhorst pulling up to the trade deadline show today,” over a wildly popular internet video.

Check it out.

Brian Windhorst pulling up to the trade deadline show today https://t.co/3F0Kw25s5q — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 10, 2022

Congratulations to Windy on his stellar reporting.

We’ll have to wait and see how Harden works out in Philly. And – of course – how Simmons does in Brooklyn.