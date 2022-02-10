The Spun

Brian Windhorst Was Right: NBA Fans React To Big Day

Brian Windhorst attends a practice session at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team minicamp.LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 27: Sportswriter Brian Windhorst attends a practice session at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reported that the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers were close to a trade.

At the time, he received plenty of flak from fans around the league. Other insiders even suggested that nothing was imminent between the two teams and Windhorst’s report was incorrect.

However, just a few days later, the Nets traded James Harden to the 76ers for Ben Simmons and several other pieces. It’s a moment that 76ers fans have been waiting months for as Simmons is finally gone.

As for Windhorst, the NBA world decided it was time to give him his flowers. After getting the report correct days before anyone else, he was showered with praise.

“Never expected Brian Windhorst to be the trade deadline MVP. Man clowned Woj,” one person said.

“Brian Windhorst sleeping well tonight. He knew what he was talking about,” another person said.

Former ESPN star Dan Le Batard tweeted: “Brian Windhorst pulling up to the trade deadline show today,” over a wildly popular internet video.

Check it out.

Congratulations to Windy on his stellar reporting.

We’ll have to wait and see how Harden works out in Philly. And – of course – how Simmons does in Brooklyn.

