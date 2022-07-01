Brian Windhorst's Question For The "First Take" Panel Is Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 27: Sportswriter Brian Windhorst attends a practice session at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith wasn't on ESPN's First Take this Friday, but NBA insider Brian Windhorst did his best to keep the audience engaged.

During this Friday's show, Windhorst had the rest of the panel captivated and confused by his conspiracy theory regarding the Utah Jazz.

Let's just say Windhorst was very confused by the Jazz's decision to trade Royce O'Neale.

"There was a trade yesterday between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets," Windhorst said. "It was a very strange trade - very strange. You really have to be a Nets or Jazz fan to know what I'm talking about. They traded Royce O'Neale, who is a role-playing, three-point, defensive shooter, to Brooklyn for a future first-round draft pick. And so you're going, 'Well, what do you care about Royce O'Neale? Why does that matter?' Why would the Jazz do that?

"Why would the Jazz, who have two stars on their roster, take a player who is one of their starters and best defensive players and trade him in a salary-dumping move? Why would Quin Snyder walk away from that job? Last time Danny Ainge hired a coach, it was Brad Stevens. What happened that same year? What else did he do that year? He gave Stevens a six-year contract. Will Hardy, who the Jazz just hired, got a five-year contract. It's very rare for a first-time head coach to get a five-year deal.

"What's going on in Utah? That's what people in the league are watching right now - what's going on in Utah. I think the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns need to find out what's going on in Utah as well."

To make a long story short, Windhorst is questioning if the Jazz will move on from their star players this offseason.

NBA fans can't get enough of this video. Some are saying it's Windhorst's best work yet for ESPN.

Only time will tell if the Jazz actually blow up their roster. If they do, Windhorst can look back at this clip with a smile.