Brittney Griner Details Emerging: Sports World Reacts

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Details are beginning to emerge from the United States' latest efforts to bring Brittney Griner home.

The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. Griner, one of the league's top players, was arrested at a Russian airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's been in Russian custody since early 2022.

The U.S. government is attempting to bring Griner home. The latest reports suggest the U.S. could pull off a two-for-two prisoner swap.

"All of these that are wrongfully detained need to come home. And our objective should be, despite prisoner exchanges that are not popular, to bring American hostages home," former U.S. ambassador Bill Richardson said. "Some of these prisoner exchanges are not good. They don't -- the optics are not good. But we have to do it sometimes."

Richardson is working closely with the U.S. government on the possible exchange. He believes it will happen.

"My view is optimistic, I think she's gonna be free. There's gonna be a prisoner swap -- I think it's gonna be two-for-two. Can't forget about Paul Whelan," Richardson told ABC News.

Sports fans are encouraged.

"Richardson does this work as private citizen, not a rep of the govt. Which allows him to have conversations govt officials can’t. He’s mildly critical of WH/State strategy here and several sources said there is some tension between his org and State. But they have the same goal," TJ Quinn tweeted.

Others, meanwhile, are calling for more U.S citizens to be brought home.

Hopefully Griner and the other U.S. citizens imprisoned overseas can be brought home safely.