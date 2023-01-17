Brittney Griner Made A Surprise Public Appearance Today

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The recently freed Brittney Griner made a public appearance Monday.

Griner, who was released from Russian detention last month, attended a march honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Arizona with her wife, Cherelle.

Per Jonathan McCall of 12 News, the WNBA star took pictures with fans and expressed relief to be back home.

Griner spent 294 days in Russian custody after getting arrested at a Moscow airport in February. She was sentenced to nine years in prison for carrying vape cartridges in her luggage.

The United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner exchange to release Griner, who was transferred to a penal colony before the deal.

"It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn," Griner wrote on Instagram last month. "I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help."

Griner has played all nine seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, where she's averaged 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. The Houston native said she intends to play next season.