Brittney Griner 'Prepared' For The Worst: Sports World Reacts

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's trial in Russia is expected to come to an end later this week.

According to a report from ESPN, the WNBA star is "prepared for the worst" when it comes to a verdict and sentencing.

Griner, who was arrested at a Russian airport for allegedly having hash oil in her backpack, is expected to be found guilty. She could be sentenced to somewhere between 5 to 10 years, according to experts.

From ESPN.com:

As far as the actual sentence, sources told ESPN that Griner is "prepared for the worst," which would be 10 years. But Griner's family and supporters have known all along that the trial is merely prelude to the only deliberations that matter: negotiations between the Russian and American governments. Even if she is sentenced to 10 years, the sentence is seen as a bargaining chit. Legal observers have told ESPN that if Russia does hit her with a heavy sentence, it will only reinforce the argument that her trial was never legitimate.

Fans have been waiting anxiously to bring Griner home.



"Bring BG home now," one fan wrote.

Griner has been in Russian custody for several months. However, the United States government is proposing a trade with Russia, per reports.

Hopefully Griner will be back on American soil soon.