Brittney Griner Release Calls Are Growing: Fans React

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Calls are growing for the United States government to take more action in the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner, one of the top players in the WNBA, has been detained in Russia for several months. The WNBA star was taken into custody at the airport when hash oil was allegedly found in a vape pen in her bag.

Since then, many around the sports world have spoken out about Griner and her situation.

This weekend, the calls grew louder.

"Penny Taylor used her induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame to call for the release of her former WNBA teammate Brittney Griner, noting it’s been 114 days since the seven-time All-Star was detained in Russia," AP Sports tweeted.

Fans are growing restless.

"Such a strange thing to see, because if it were an NBA player, we’d be up in arms. Hell, if that were a star collegiate men’s basketball athlete for a major American program..." one fan admitted.

"Why the f--- isn’t this the biggest sports story in the world? If this was happening to even an average NBA player it would be everywhere," another fan wondered.

Hopefully Griner will be brought home soon.