Brittney Griner Unable To Call Wife: Sports World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, attempted to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary with a phone call over the weekend.

However, despite repeated attempts to connect, there were unable to get a call completed.

The Associated Press reports that Cherelle Griner was unable to connect with her wife in Russia.

"WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the U.S. embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary Saturday, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy wasn't staffed," the AP reports.

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star, has been detained in Russia for several months after getting arrested at the airport.

The news continues to get more heartbreaking.

The WNBA Players Association continues to speak out in the hopes of getting Griner home.

Griner was detained at a Russian airport when security allegedly found hash oil in a vape pen.

The U.S. Government has reportedly been working on attempting to bring Griner home, but the attempts have been unsuccessful thus far.