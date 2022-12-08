Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Had Brutally Honest Admission On Situation

PALMETTO, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream smiles prior to a game against the Washington Mystics on September 13, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images) Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is extremely happy with the return of the WNBA star on Thursday.

Cherelle Griner spoke at the White House following the news of Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison.

"Today I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion that I have right now is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration," Griner said. "He just mentioned this work has not been easy, and it has not been."

Brittney Griner's ex-wife, Glory Johnson, is hopefully happy with the outcome, too.

The ex-wife of the WNBA star, who also plays in the league, had a brutally honest admission on their situation.

“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," she told PEOPLE.

Glory Johnson and Brittney Griner were not married for very long.

“You can call me stupid for believing her, but I trusted this person," Glory said following the divorce.

While divorce is never easy, hopefully Glory Johnson is content with the news of Griner's return to the United States on Thursday morning.