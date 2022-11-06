Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Had Brutally Honest Comment On Relationship

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

The sports world is continuing to pray for WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains in custody overseas after getting arrested at the airport in Russia.

Griner, one of the league's top players, was arrested on drug charges at the airport in Russia. She's since been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Cherelle Griner, the wife of the WNBA star, has been speaking out in support of her significant other.

"I've spent the last eight months riding waves of grief and, to be honest, just total disbelief," Cherelle Griner said at an awards show on Tuesday. "I can't believe that I'm standing in front of you guys today, living without my favorite person, my greatest love, biggest support, and just sanctuary. Language truly fails to capture the excruciating pain that stems from having a loved one held hostage."

Cherelle Griner is not Brittney's first wife.

The WNBA star was previously married to her teammate, Glory Johnson.

It was a "tumultuous" relationship.

"You work things out and fight for what you love," Johnson, 25, said, adding that her family was against the marriage. "It wasn't about other people. It was about us."

Johnson said that she "trusted" Griner, even though she probably shouldn't have.

"Brittney was crying about how happy she was I stuck with her and promising she'd make it worth it," the WNBA star added. "You can call me stupid for believing her, but I trusted this person."

Johnson clearly has mixed feelings on her ex-wife, though she's hoping for the best for Griner.

"After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she's taking all this.