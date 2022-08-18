Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.

While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear.

Glory Johnson, the WNBA player who was married to Griner for a brief time, made it clear that she still has support for her ex-wife.

“I’ve really struggled … trying to find the words to express how I feel about all this coming out without breaking emotionally or overstepping ... But honestly, I don’t want to keep answering calls and texts about another individual’s situation, so I’ll say this," Glory told her followers.

“Over the past several years, we still call each other to share our feelings, secrets, & even Life goals.”

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream warms up prior to the game against the Connecticut Sun at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

It's nice to hear that Griner's ex-wife is still supportive and hopeful of her return to the United States.

Hopefully, Griner will be brought home soon.