Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Makes Her Feelings Extremely Clear

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has been speaking out in support of the WNBA star, who remains in custody in Russia.

Cherelle Griner is not Brittney Griner's first wife, though.

The WNBA star was previously married to fellow player Glory Johnson.

Brittney and Glory were married for less than a year before getting divorced. However, while they split up, they still care about each other.

“I’ve really struggled … trying to find the words to express how I feel about all this coming out without breaking emotionally or overstepping ... But honestly, I don’t want to keep answering calls and texts about another individual’s situation, so I’ll say this," Glory told her followers.

“Over the past several years, we still call each other to share our feelings, secrets, & even Life goals.”

That is good to hear.

Hopefully the WNBA star will be brought home soon enough.