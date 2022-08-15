Brittney Griner's Legal Team Takes Significant Step

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

The legal team for WNBA star Brittney Griner has reportedly taken a significant step.

According to reports out of Russia, the legal team for Griner has officially filed an appeal.

Griner, the WNBA star, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. She was arrested at the airport and has been in Russian custody since early 2022.

ESPN had more on Griner's legal team's decision to appeal the ruling:

Lawyer Maria Blagovolina was quoted by Russian news agencies Monday as saying the appeal was filed, but the grounds of the appeal were not immediately clear.

The appeal was expected. Griner's defense team said after Griner was sentenced that it planned to appeal and, under Russian law, had 10 days to do so.

The U.S. government is reportedly working on a potential prisoner exchange with Russia.

Russia confirmed on Sunday that discussions have taken place.