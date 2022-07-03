Brittney Griner's Wife Calls Out Government: Sports World Reacts

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

As Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody, the wife of the WNBA star is calling on the U.S. government to do more.

Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody for months, as she was detained at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in the airpot.

Cherelle Griner, the wife of the longtime basketball star, is understandably heartbroken by the situation.

"It's really, really difficult. This is not a situation where the rhetoric is matching the action," she told CNN.

Brittney Griner is set to have a trial, though according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, it's essentially a "sham trial."

According to the wife of the WNBA star, Brittney Griner is terrified in Russia.

Hopefully the U.S. government can figure out a way to bring Brittney Griner home soon.