Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Shares Heartbreaking Admission

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Life has been extremely tough for Brittney Griner and her friends and family members over the past several months.

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, was arrested and taken into custody in Russia earlier this year. She's since been sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges.

Her wife, Cherelle Griner, is beginning to seriously worry about her wife's mental state. Understandably, life is extremely difficult for the WNBA star in prison in Russia.

Cherelle Griner recently had a pretty heartbreaking admission on the situation.

I've spent the last eight months riding waves of grief and, to be honest, just total disbelief," Cherelle Griner said at an awards show on Tuesday. "I can't believe that I'm standing in front of you guys today, living without my favorite person, my greatest love, biggest support, and just sanctuary. Language truly fails to capture the excruciating pain that stems from having a loved one held hostage."

Our thoughts continue to be with Brittney Griner and her family as they deal with this tragic situation.

Hopefully, the U.S. Government will be able to work out a deal and bring Griner home soon.