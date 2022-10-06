Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Shares Heartbreaking News

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Even though Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February, she has only had two phone conversations with her wife Cherelle.

During an interview with CBS, Cherelle Griner detailed how those conversations went.

The first phone call between Brittney and Cherelle went well. The latter said it was "delightful" just to hear her wife's voice again.

The second phone call, however, didn't go nearly as well. That's because Brittney Griner was clearly suffering from her situation.

"You could hear that she was not okay. If you think about just a person's suffering and when they have suffered to a max…she was at the max that day," Griner told Gayle King of CBS Mornings.

Cherelle Griner added that she cried after the second call ended.

"I think I cried for about two, three days straight. It was the most disturbing phone call I'd ever experienced."

Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. Her appeal hearing is currently set for Oct. 25.

At this time, Cherelle is holding out hope for a prisoner swap between Russia and the United States.