Brittney Griner's Wife Is Terrified: Sports World Reacts

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner admitted in an interview with CBS that she is "terrified" for her spouse, who remains imprisoned in Russia.

Cherelle Griner told CBS' Gayle King that she is worried about her wife, who has been locked up in Russia since her February arrest on drug charges. Brittney Griner pleaded guilty during the summer and was sentence to a 9 1/2-year sentence.

"It feels to me as if she’s a hostage," Cherelle Griner said.

The full interview with Cherelle will premier tomorrow morning, but many of the reactions to this clip have been supportive of the couple.

On the flip side, there are some who are less sympathetic to Griner because she was caught breaking the law.

The Biden Administration has engaged in dialogue with Russia about a potential prisoner exchange involving Griner and Paul Whalen, but for now, the American basketball star remains behind bars.