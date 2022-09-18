Brittney Griner's Wife Makes Opinion On President Biden Clear

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, met with President Joe Biden earlier this week.

The wife of the WNBA star met with the president of the United States to go over the plan to bring Brittney home.

Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport and convicted on drug smuggling charges.

The meeting between Cherelle and Biden was productive.

Cherelle Griner made it clear that she was impressed by Biden during the meeting.

