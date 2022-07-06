Brittney Griner's Wife Makes Opinion On President Biden Very Clear

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, have understandably expressed some frustration with President Biden and the U.S. government.

The WNBA star remains in Russian custody. She's been held overseas for several months following her arrest at a Russian airport. Both Griner and her wife are hoping the U.S. government can bring her home.

Wednesday, Griner's wife, Cherelle, released a statement following her call with President Biden.

Cherelle Griner is now more encouraged.

"I am grateful to the both of them for the time they spent with me and for the commitment they expressed to getting BG home," she said of Biden and Kamala Harris.

Griner, one of the top players in the WNBA, has been held in Russian custody after allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen at the airport.

Hopefully she'll be home soon.