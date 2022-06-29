Brittney Griner's Wife Shares Update: Sports World Reacts

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia. Her stay following her airport arrest earlier this year was recently extended six months, though the U.S. government continues to work on getting the WNBA star out.

Wednesday, Griner's wife, Cherelle, shared a heartbreaking update on her status.

Griner, one of the top players in the WNBA, is reportedly "terrified" in Russia.

Sports fans are hoping to see Brittney Griner back on American soil soon.

"She getting a pretty raw deal there. Bet the USA looks beautiful now," one fan tweeted.

"I need details about BG case. I don’t want to see anyone in jail locked away especially a black woman if they don’t deserve to be but if she broke laws in another country, it's tough. Just a very bad situation. Laws in other countries are different than America," one fan added.

NBA star Victor Oladipo spoke out on Wednesday night.

Griner's wife was in attendance at a WNBA game on Wednesday evening, where fans voiced their support.

Hopefully the situation can be resolved soon.