Bronny James Could Play In Australia Next Year: Fans React

SPRINGFIELD, MA - JANUARY 18: Sierra Canyon Trailblazers guard Bronny James (0) warms up prior to the first half of the Spalding Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between the Dominican Knights and Sierra Canyon Trailblazers on January 18, 2020 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bronny James' future is undecided. He's currently 17 years old and will play his senior year at Sierra Canyon next season. However, the gap year between high school and the NBA remains a mystery.

Bronny is expected to enter his name in the 2024 NBA Draft, but will he go the college route or overseas in 2023? According to a report, Australia is a serious landing spot for the young basketball star next year.

"According to @TheAthletic's @joevardon, Australia could be a potential landing spot for Bronny James next year," The NBL wrote.



"If this kid comes to town imagine what this will do for the league. Please NBL, do everything you can," one fan wrote.

"Nothing about Lebron James suggests that he’d want one of his kids on a different continent than him," said a fan.

"Australia would be a good spot fr look at Lamelo development," another fan wrote.

"Lost in the excitement is the fact that Bronny may not even be an NBA draft level prospect. Do you still try and get him if you're the NBL? Absolutely. It's LeBron's son," said Michael Houben.

"Wow if true this will be massive for the future of basketball in this country," a fan commented.

Australian basketball would explode in popularity if Bronny James went overseas.

It's also plausible James takes his talents to the collegiate level. He's currently the No. 43 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite.

Major programs like Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina are expected to be in the mix for the rising star if he entertains the idea of playing college.